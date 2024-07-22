Seattle Weather: Clouds to more sun Tuesday

Monday was so far the coolest day in July, which was 5–15 degrees cooler compared to Sunday! Highs were only in the mid to upper 60s for Western Washington.

TODAY HIGH TEMP (FOX 13 Seattle)

Clouds were stubborn and failed to clear much this afternoon, but started to break a bit by the evening.

Narrows Bridge Camera (FOX 13 Seattle)

Winds are going to pick up this evening as a dry cold front passes through the state, increasing winds for the north interior and central Washington.

Futurecast Wind Gusts NAM 3km (FOX 13 Seattle)

There will be gusty winds through this evening, so the Red Flag Warning continues through 11pm Monday night.

Red Flag Warnings (FOX 13 Seattle)

An upper level trough to our north is continuing to push in rounds of clouds and cooler temperatures associated with the increased onshore flow. This will remain the pattern through midweek, morning clouds to afternoon sun.

Jet Stream 500 mb (FOX 13 Seattle)

Overnight temperatures will be on the cooler side as highs today were much cooler. Lows in the mid to low 50s.

The morning clouds will not be as thick or widespread on Tuesday, which will lead to slightly warmer temperatures and more afternoon sun. Highs will be in th mid to upper 70s.

Regional Highs Tomorrow (FOX 13 Seattle)

The upper level low is expected to move onshore Thursday, which will increase our clouds and drop temperatures back to the 70s. There will also be a slight chance of light showers for the north interior. High pressure rebuilds for the weekend and temperatures will warm back up into the low 80s.