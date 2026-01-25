Seattle Weather: Cold weather advisory Sunday morning

Another frigid morning with lows dipping into the low and mid 20s. A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for our area until 9am Sunday.

Very cold temperatures are predicted in Seattle on Sunday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The dry stretch of days continues into Sunday, which will tie the 13 days set back just last year. Skies will start Sunday morning clear with a few clouds rolling in throughout the day.

The dry stretch will continue on Sunday now with 13 consecutive days.

Sunday's afternoon highs remain cool, slightly below average. Highs will range between the low and mid 40s.

A cool day on Sunday with highs below average.

All eyes will be on Lumen Field Sunday for the NFC Championship game. No need to take the rain ponchos, but do layer up, it will be chilly! Temperatures by post game will drop into the 30s. GO HAWKS!!

Seattle will be treated to likely dry weather this Sunday for the all-important game against the Rams. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Clouds will begin increasing by Monday with a chance for rain returning by the middle of the week. Morning lows will bump to above freezing by Wednesday as well.

The dry stretch rolls on with a chance for showers by mid week.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Trump announces federal funding cuts for sanctuary cities and states, including WA

WSDOT estimates $40-50 million to repair Washington roads after historic flooding

Thurston County death investigation upgraded to homicide, suspect in custody

Gov. Ferguson calls for millionaires’ tax in State of the State address

Report reveals which Costco items can pay for the annual membership

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.