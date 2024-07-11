Seattle weather: Consistent warm summer weather ahead

A very consistent weather pattern will keep Western Washington under sunshine and warm temperatures for at least the next seven to ten days.

A "swarm" of earthquakes struck off the coast of Vancover Island Thursday morning. The first quake struck at 8:08 Pacific Daylight Time. It was a 6.4 magnitude and it was followed by at least two additional smaller quakes, measuring 5.4 magnitude and 4.9 magnitude. This area is one of the most active zones in Canada for earthquakes because it is where three major fault systems intersect.

A "swarm" of earthquakes struck off the coast of Vancouver Island, including a 6.4 magnitude quake Thursday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A ridge of high pressure will remains over Western Washington through the weekend, bringing warm temperatures and lots of sunshine. Onshore flow will keep temperatures reasonable with highs in the mid 80s.

High temperatures will be cooler, but still warm in the Puget Sound area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The first week and a half of July kept getting hotter and hotter in Seattle, hitting 98 degrees on Tuesday. It was the hottest day in over three years. Wednesday's high dropped ten degrees and we will see continued cooling Thursday.

A calendar showing the high temperatures for the first week and a half of July in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

We could see a few morning clouds on Monday, but that's it. The rest of the forecast will feature sunshine every day and highs in the 80s.