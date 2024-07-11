Expand / Collapse search

Seattle weather: Consistent warm summer weather ahead

Published  July 11, 2024 12:11pm PDT
High temps will be few degrees cooler again Thursday

The skies on Thursday will again be sunny with clear and calm conditions into the afternoon.

Seattle - A very consistent weather pattern will keep Western Washington under sunshine and warm temperatures for at least the next seven to ten days.

A "swarm" of earthquakes struck off the coast of Vancover Island Thursday morning. The first quake struck at 8:08 Pacific Daylight Time. It was a 6.4 magnitude and it was followed by at least two additional smaller quakes, measuring 5.4 magnitude and 4.9 magnitude. This area is one of the most active zones in Canada for earthquakes because it is where three major fault systems intersect.

No tsunami warning was issued after several earthquakes hit off the Vancouver Island coast.

A "swarm" of earthquakes struck off the coast of Vancouver Island, including a 6.4 magnitude quake Thursday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A ridge of high pressure will remains over Western Washington through the weekend, bringing warm temperatures and lots of sunshine. Onshore flow will keep temperatures reasonable with highs in the mid 80s.

Warm, but not hot in Seattle Thursday

High temperatures will be cooler, but still warm in the Puget Sound area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The first week and a half of July kept getting hotter and hotter in Seattle, hitting 98 degrees on Tuesday. It was the hottest day in over three years. Wednesday's high dropped ten degrees and we will see continued cooling Thursday.

The first week and a half of July was toasty in Seattle

A calendar showing the high temperatures for the first week and a half of July in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

We could see a few morning clouds on Monday, but that's it. The rest of the forecast will feature sunshine every day and highs in the 80s.

Dry, sunny, and warm weather continues in Seattle the next seven days

A very stable, consistent weather pattern the next seven days will keep temperatures in the mid 80s in Seattle through at least early next week. (FOX 13 Seattle)