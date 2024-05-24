Seattle Weather: Cool and wet Memorial Day weekend

The holiday weekend is off to a cool, cloudy start. Afternoon high temperatures today were about 10 degrees below average as light rain moved through earlier this afternoon.

A disturbance will once again drop out of B.C. Light rain will begin Friday night through much of Saturday as a convergence zone parks itself in the North Sound. A second disturbance will arrive on Sunday morning with more widespread light rain.

The highest rainfall totals will be to the north of Seattle where the convergence zone settles in. Locations around North King County, Snohomish County and Skagit County may see close to half an inch of rain.

Overnight lows under the cloudy skies will be around the mid to upper 40s.

While Memorial Day is considered to be the unofficial start to summer, our weather isn't feeling summer-like just yet. Cloudy, cool conditions are forecast for Saturday and Sunday. Monday will be the nicest day of the long weekend with more sunshine and warmer temperatures.

After enjoying some blue skies and warmer temperatures on Monday, light rain will move back in by Tuesday with slight chances through Thursday.