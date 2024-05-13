Seattle weather: Cooler and cloudier Monday, but warming again soon

Monday will be cooler and cloudier in Western Washington after a summer-like Mother's Day weekend.

May has been a mixed bag so far, with a cool start followed by very warm weather the past few days. The next week will bring another warming trend as high pressure moves in again Tuesday.

A calendar showing the temperatures for the first half of May in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures will be about ten degrees cooler Monday as westerly flow pushes more clouds into Western Washington. This cooldown will be brief, as an upper level ridge builds offshore and eventually pushes east, over the Pacific Northwest Tuesday.

A map showing the high temperatures forecasted for Monday in Western Washington (FOX 13 Seattle)

If you're heading to T-Mobile Park over the next three days as the Seattle Mariners take on the Kansas City Royals, the weather should be great. The roof is expected to be open for all three games with no rain in sight.

A dry forecast for the next three Seattle Mariners home games. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The next seven days look fantastic with lots of sunshine and very comfortable late-spring temperatures. There is no rain in the forecast, so now would be a good time to think about watering your lawn and your plants before they get too parched.