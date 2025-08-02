Seattle weather: cooler end to the weekend

Wildfire smoke from the Bear Gulch fire will once again lead to some hazy skies on Sunday. Even with some of the smoke in the air overall, air quality has been good. The hazy skies are making our sunsets very colorful.

Hazy sunshine in the skies over Seattle on Sunday.

The Blue Angels will take to the sky one more time tomorrow to close out Seafair weekend. Skies will be cloudy during the morning with a few sunbreaks in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy skies to end Seafair weekend tomorrow.

Afternoon highs will be slightly cooler than average on Sunday. The filtered sunshine along with the marine push will keep temperatures in the lower 70s on Sunday.

Afternoon highs will be in the 70s to close out the weekend. (FOX13 Seattle)

The stretch of cool and cloudy weather continues into the work week. There is a slight chance of showers by midweek. Summer warmth returns next weekend.