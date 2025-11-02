Seattle weather: damp work week ahead

After a dry end to the weekend, another disturbance will swing in from the south. Rain chances will increase throughout the day, mainly to the south. Snow levels will hover around 4000' with a couple of inches forecast for the higher passes.

A disturbance will push in from the south with rain in the lowlands and snow in the mountains.

Afternoon highs will be a little cooler on Monday with the increase in clouds and rain chances.

Monday will be cooler with some showers possible, mainly south.

The next in a series of atmospheric river events sets up beginning Tuesday night. Wednesday and Thursday will be breezy and wet with a few inches of rain possible.

Another in a series of atmospheric river events arrives Wednesday.

Unsettled weather continues this week, but drier is expected by next weekend.