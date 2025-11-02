Expand / Collapse search

Seattle Weather: Damp Work Week Ahead

Published  November 2, 2025 6:54pm PST
Seattle weather: damp work week ahead

FOX 13 Meteorologist Ilona McCauley has your soggy 7-day forecast.

Seattle - After a dry end to the weekend, another disturbance will swing in from the south.  Rain chances will increase throughout the day, mainly to the south.  Snow levels will hover around 4000' with a couple of inches forecast for the higher passes.

Rain moves north throughout the day on Monday.

A disturbance will push in from the south with rain in the lowlands and snow in the mountains. 

Afternoon highs will be a little cooler on Monday with the increase in clouds and rain chances.  

Regional highs temperatures around the region on Monday.

The next in a series of atmospheric river events sets up beginning Tuesday night.  Wednesday and Thursday will be breezy and wet with a few inches of rain possible. 

Increasing wind and rain by Wednesday.

Unsettled weather continues this week, but drier is expected by next weekend. 

The extended forecast for the Seattle metro area.

