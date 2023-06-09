Seattle weather: Dramatic cooldown with rain returning

Friday will be the coolest and wettest day in weeks in the Seattle area. If we reach 61 degrees this afternoon, it'll be the coolest day since May 21. If we stay below 60 degrees, it'll be the coldest since May 5.



Here's a look at Futurecast:

Some communities won't even make it to the 60s today. Scattered rain is expected to continue; however, showers could break apart somewhat tonight.

Saturday will begin with pockets of rain, but the afternoon will trend drier. It should be dry for the OL Reign soccer match at Lumen Field that night.



Sunday will be absolutely beautiful with morning clouds and mild afternoon sunshine. If you're heading into the Storm game to celebrate Sue Bird at noon, keep a sweatshirt with you. It'll feel cool in the morning and warm by the afternoon.

Monday will mark a sharp jump in the temperature department. Highs will reach the mid 80s!

Just a reminder: 70 degrees is the normal temperature for this time of year in Seattle. The Mariners game Monday night will feature lovely, summery weather.



Tuesday through Thursday, we'll fall back to our familiar pattern of morning clouds and afternoon sunshine.

Hope you have a wonderful weekend!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Twitter @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv and Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone)