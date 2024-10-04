Seattle weather: Drier skies and mild weekend ahead

A cold front swept through western Washington earlier Friday, bringing a round of rain along with it. A convergence zone will set up during Friday evening, keeping a few showers around. Overnight, showers will diminish and skies will begin to clear out. Saturday morning starts with some patchy fog, but sunnier skies are forecast by the afternoon.

Scattered showers Friday evening clearing out overnight with a drier Saturday.

A beautiful day for football fans heading to the Huskies game on Saturday afternoon. Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s at kick-off.

After a soggy Friday, skies will be clearing out in time for the kick-off of Saturday's Huskies game.

A busy and fun weekend ahead with many fall events planned around Puget Sound. The weekend ahead will remain dry with warmer temperatures forecast by Sunday.

A fun, busy, fall weekend ahead with many great events going on around town.

The weekend warming trend will continue into Monday with highs topping out near 70. A chance for showers returns by Tuesday and Wednesday with afternoon temperatures again cooling into the low 60s.