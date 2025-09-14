Seattle weather: Drier Skies for the Week Ahead

A slow moving front brought light showers to parts of Western Washington. Areas along the coast saw the most, with more than .50" falling near Forks. No measurable rain fell at Sea-Tac during the day on Sunday.

A weak front brought light rainfall to parts of our region early Sunday.

Even after the little rain we saw on Sunday, it wasn't enough to ease our very dry conditions. Easterly winds will increase on Tuesday, lowering relative humidity and leading to higher fire danger.

Dry, warm and breezy conditions will increase the fire danger on Tuesday.

Foggy skies will start the day, mainly along the coast and in the Cascade Foothills. Clouds will decrease throughout the day with sunnier skies by lunch. Afternoon highs will be a little warmer too as the ridge of high pressure builds in beginning tomorrow.