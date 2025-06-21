Seattle Weather: Drier and Warmer by Sunday

The first full day of summer brought cooler and cloudier conditions with some much-needed rain. In fact, today was the first measurable rainfall we have seen all month. Amounts ranged between a few hundredths to almost an inch in a few spots.

Much needed rainfall around Western Washington today.

The disturbance that brought the light rain is now moving east. A ridge of high pressure will build just off the coast tomorrow, bringing back some sunbreaks and drier skies.

Ridge building offshore Sunday will return to sunnier skies.

Afternoon highs on Sunday will quickly rebound to the 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Afternoon high temperatures will return to seasonable averages, near 70 degrees by Sunday.

Another chance for light showers will be possible by the middle of next week. Summer warmth will return by next weekend as we near 80 degrees once again.