Seattle weather: Drier weather takes hold Monday afternoon

After a sloppy start to the day in some neighborhoods, we're forecasting mostly dry weather Monday afternoon through Tuesday.

A convergence zone will persist in parts of Central Puget Sound this morning (for example, Snohomish County). Isolated downpours could still develop this afternoon, but most communities will enjoy sunnier and drier skies. Highs lift to the low 50s for most.

Earlier this morning, Stevens Pass had super light snow and slush on the roads, leading to having "traction tires advised" over the pass per WSDOT. As of 11 a.m., there are no restrictions over Stevens Pass. Remember, the North Cascades Highway is still closed as of 11 a.m. Monday. WSDOT says it'll reevaluate conditions on Tuesday. Head here for updates.



Tomorrow morning will be chilly but beautiful. Mostly sunny skies are in store all day.



Isolated to scattered showers are in the forecast Wednesday.



We'll be treated to blue skies, sunshine and dry weather Thursday and Friday. Enjoy and maximize on the gorgeous weather!



Lowland rain, mountain snow and breezy conditions make a comeback at some point this weekend.

Hope you have a marvelous Monday!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

