Labor Day weekend will be mainly dry in Seattle with partly cloudy skies

The Brief Scattered showers and mountain thunderstorms may impact Western Washington on Friday and Saturday due to a slow-moving offshore low-pressure system. Conditions will turn dry and partly sunny on Sunday and Monday with temperatures reaching the mid-70s for Labor Day weekend. Sunday's Apple Cup season opener at Husky Stadium features favorable weather with partly cloudy skies and kickoff temperatures in the upper 60s.



We’re heading into Labor Day weekend with a slow-moving upper-level low spinning just off the coast of Oregon. It is not in any hurry to leave, so that means we’ll have to dodge a few showers before things settle down.

For Friday afternoon and evening, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine. Showers and thunderstorms will develop over the mountains and could drift toward the lowlands starting around the evening commute. Most areas will remain dry this evening, but there is a chance for some spotty showers. Any showers will fade late tonight with mostly cloudy skies.

Rain showers will end and we'll be looking at partly to mostly cloudy skies Saturday morning in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

More Mountain Showers Saturday

Saturday will look a lot like Friday, but a bit warmer. The upper-level low will drift north and settle over Western Washington during the afternoon. That will help spark another round of showers over the Cascades and Olympics by the afternoon. Most of that activity should remain over mountains and foothills, but a few showers could wander into the lowlands during the afternoon and early evening. Showers fade Saturday evening, with partly cloudy skies developing overnight.

Isolated showers or thunderstorms are possible Saturday afternoon in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Sunday and Monday Dry Out

The stubborn upper-level low finally kicks east Sunday night into Monday morning. Most of Sunday and Labor Day Monday will be partly to mostly sunny and dry. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

Temperatures will be in the 70s with partly cloudy skies for Labor Day weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Next Week Looks Great

Next week will remain quiet, with temperatures in the 70s and a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Labor Day weekend should be mainly dry with highs back in the 70s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Apple Cup Forecast: Looking Good at Husky Stadium

The Apple Cup is back in Seattle this Labor Day weekend, with Washington State visiting Washington at Husky Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. The 118th meeting between the in-state rivals will also be the first time the Apple Cup has served as a season opener.

For the 1 p.m. kickoff, temperatures should be in the upper 60s to low 70s, with partly cloudy skies and light winds. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid-70s during the afternoon. A light jacket for the start of the game should be enough, and you won’t need it by halftime.

It will turn sunny and mild for the Apple Cup on Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)