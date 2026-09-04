Seattle weather: Mix of sun and clouds Friday, evening shower and thunderstorm chance

The Brief Cooler weather continues Friday, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s and a mix of sun and clouds. Pop-up thunderstorms Friday and Saturday could bring heavy rain, gusty winds, small hail and lightning. Shower chances decrease Sunday and Monday before warmer, drier weather returns by the middle of next week.



The upper level low remains over Washington into the weekend, bringing the chance of showers, cooler temperatures and a chance of storms. Friday will be a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon, but pop-up showers and thunderstorms can be expected into the evening hours.

The upper level low remains over Washington into the weekend, bringing the chance of showers, cooler temperatures and chance of storms.

What's next:

Thunderstorm Convective Outlook remains for the entire state both Friday and Saturday. These storms could bring a round of heavy rains, gusty winds and small hail. Watch for lightning with outdoor activities until the sun goes down, especially along the foothills.

Thunderstorm Convective Outlook remains for the entire state both Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures will remain on the cooler side Friday, only reaching the upper 60s to low 70s. Along with the cooler temperatures, air quality across the state has improved to "healthy".

Temperatures will remain on the cooler side Friday, only reaching the upper 60s to low 70s.

Looking Ahead:

Evening scattered showers are possible again Saturday for the Cascades and foothills. An upper-level trough remains heading into the weekend, but only a slight chance of showers remains Sunday and Monday. We are looking to trend warmer and drier into the middle of next week.

Evening scattered showers are possible again Saturday for the Cascades and foothills.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Kent teen arrested, 5 others sought in deadly Chelan Hills Fire

Seattle schools strike averted as SPS, teachers deal saves first day of class

Seattle Seahawks sale to Vinod Khosla family officially closes

Gov. Ferguson: How WA is adapting to federal healthcare changes

Family begs for tips in Federal Way murder as shooter remains free

Report details terrifying minutes for firefighters battling Chelan Hills Fire

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.