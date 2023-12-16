Seattle weather: Dry weekend with glimpses of sunshine

After a dark and dreary start to the month of December, we're forecasting a lovely mixture of sunshine and clouds this weekend. Enjoy!

Highs today will lift to the upper 40s to low 50s. After tracking pockets of fog and frigid temperatures this morning, you can expect high-level clouds and sunshine this afternoon.

Tomorrow morning may feature some fog (perhaps even isolated freezing fog), but the afternoon should be sunny. Soak up the dry weather and get outside!



Due to our stagnant weather pattern this weekend, air quality may drop at times. Earlier this morning, we had "moderate" to spotty "unhealthy for sensitive groups" levels around parts of Puget Sound. According to Puget Sound Clean Air Agency, there could be significant dips in our air quality tonight temporarily where wood burning is common. With a high pressure system overhead, these pollutants can get temporarily trapped in the atmosphere. Otherwise, we expect mostly good to moderate air quality this weekend.



Rain returns just in time for the Hawks game Monday night. If you're going to the game, dress in warm and waterproof layers.



Scattered rain carries us into Tuesday.



Morning fog and afternoon sunbreaks will be on repeat Wednesday into Thursday (the day of the winter solstice!). Showers may return on Friday.

Our chances of having a white Christmas this year are almost nonexistent. Normal high temperatures on December 25th at Sea-Tac Airport hover in the mid 40s. Our highs this year will probably be about average. Right now, Christmas is looking dry in Western Washington, but there's still time for this forecast to change!

Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

