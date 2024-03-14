Seattle Weather: First 60's of the year, sunny & warm Friday

Temperatures today warmed up into the mid to upper 50s! Today was the second warmest day of 2024, the first warmest was Feb 1st at 58F. Highs will start to really warm up into the weekend.

Tonight we will see mostly clear skies, with only a few high clouds and not as chilly overnight temps.

Overnight lows will stay in the upper 30s to low 40s. A few areas of patchy fog in the South Sound is possible.

Sunshine will be the main story along with the first 60 degree day for Western Washington. We will start to see gusty winds in the Cascade Mountain passes on Friday evening.

The warmest temperatures will be in the South Sound, but everywhere will warm into the mid to low 60s.

St. Patrick's Day Weekend is also looking great! Plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures for the parades and outdoor activities.

Skies will remain sunny and dry through early next week. Temperatures will be above average for the extended forecast, with the chance of showers back into the forecast next Wednesday.