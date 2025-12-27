Seattle Weather: Freezing Nights this Weekend

Saturday night's convergence zone brought a light dusting of snow to parts of the lowlands, but the mountains scored big with the much-needed snow. Amounts ranged between 7–15" in our Cascades passes and ski resorts.

Last night's convergence zone brought more than 10" of snow to the Cascades.

Calm winds and wet ground will allow for some fog to develop overnight. With temperatures hovering around freezing, freezing fog and black ice may be possible. Sunday afternoon will be partly cloudy and dry.

Foggy skies by Sunday morning with partly cloudy skies by the afternoon. (FOX13 Seattle)

Another cool afternoon with highs barely making it out of the upper 30s and low 40s. Layer up…especially in the morning when temperatures will be near freezing.

Afternoon highs cooler than average in the upper 30s and low 40s. (FOX13 Seattle)

Overnight lows will be near freezing the next few days with drier skies. Light rain chances return by New Year's Day.