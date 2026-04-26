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Seattle Weather: Frosty Start to Sunday

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Published  April 26, 2026 4:00am PDT
Weather
FOX 13 Seattle
Seattle weather: cool morning, sunny skies to end the weekend

Seattle weather: cool morning, sunny skies to end the weekend

FOX 13 meteorologist Ilona McCauley has your seven-day forecast. 

Seattle - Clear skies and calm winds will lead to a chilly overnight.  It will likely be frosty in spots by early Sunday morning.  The weather has been sunny and mild with many people already doing a lot of planting.  Some sensitive plants may need to be covered tonight or brought in tonight. 

Clear skies leading to a chilly night.

Clear skies will allow overnight lows in spots to dip to near freezing in some spots. 

The ridge will keep us mainly dry and sunny on Sunday.  There is a weak disturbance which may brush by to our north that could bring a few isolated sprinkles along the coast and around the mountains. 

Another sunny day on Sunday.

High pressure ridge will keep us mainly dry with a few isolated sprinkles. 

Afternoon highs will remain mild, warming to near 70 degrees.  The average high temperature is closer to 61 degrees. 

Another mild day on Sunday.

Afternoon highs will warm to near 70 degrees on Sunday. 

The week ahead looks mainly dry, with a brief cool down early in the week, but warming to near 70 by Thursday.  

The extended forecast for the Seattle Metro area.

A quiet week ahead with mainly dry skies and warmer temperatures by the middle of next week.

Weather