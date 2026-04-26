Seattle Weather: Frosty Start to Sunday

Clear skies and calm winds will lead to a chilly overnight. It will likely be frosty in spots by early Sunday morning. The weather has been sunny and mild with many people already doing a lot of planting. Some sensitive plants may need to be covered tonight or brought in tonight.

Clear skies will allow overnight lows in spots to dip to near freezing in some spots.

The ridge will keep us mainly dry and sunny on Sunday. There is a weak disturbance which may brush by to our north that could bring a few isolated sprinkles along the coast and around the mountains.

High pressure ridge will keep us mainly dry with a few isolated sprinkles.

Afternoon highs will remain mild, warming to near 70 degrees. The average high temperature is closer to 61 degrees.

Afternoon highs will warm to near 70 degrees on Sunday.

The week ahead looks mainly dry, with a brief cool down early in the week, but warming to near 70 by Thursday.