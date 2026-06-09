'Seattle Soccer House' watch parties to feature multi-story screen at Pacific Place

The Brief Seattle Soccer House, a free World Cup watch party venue, is opening at Pacific Place ahead of the FIFA World Cup. The indoor fan zone will feature a 70-foot screen, food, drinks, games and themed experiences inspired by the Pacific Northwest. Seattle Soccer House is expected to open June 15 and will be one of about 60 World Cup watch-party locations across the region.



Dozens of fan celebration sites are popping up around western Washington this week ahead of the kickoff to the FIFA World Cup.

At Pacific Place in Seattle, a fan watch party venue is under construction and should be ready by Friday.

The space, which is being called "Seattle Soccer House," will feature a massive floor-to-ceiling screen. It's one of around 60 watch party locations that will be available for fans starting next week in the Seattle area.

What they're saying:

"Here is where you’ll have a special curated experience," said Mikaela Purvis, Chief Experience Officer, Seattle Local Organizing Committee, who showed FOX 13 around the venue Tuesday. "Really just want to provide an area for people to sit down."

"Welcome to Seattle Soccer House. It’s indoors, climate-controlled," said Purvis. "We'll have a great spread of different local food, a themed cocktail or mocktail for each match-up."

But the main attraction will be the massive screen where matches will be shown.

"This is a 70-foot-high screen," said Beth Knox, President and CEO of the Seattle Sports Commission and Board Chair of the Seattle FIFA World Cup 2026 Local Organizing Committee.

The massive multi-story screen at Pacific Place for the FIFA World Cup. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The second floor of Pacific Place is slowly being transformed with plans to open by the beginning of next week.

The Seattle FIFA World Cup 2026™ Local Organizing Committee is helping to build "Seattle Soccer House" from the ground up, with themed spaces inspired by the Pacific Northwest.

"You have the Smith Tower," said Purvis, showing off one of the "selfless" selfie stations. "You can also scan the QR code on the bottom and it showcases local charity."

Food will be served by a local catering company and some drinks will be soccer-themed and there will be plenty of games and activities, including soccer nets and foosball.

"There will be a ton of games to come around and play," said Purvis.

The massive screen at 70 x 40 feet, the largest screen for watching the matches in Seattle, will give fans a place to watch the games for free.

"You don’t have to have a ticket for the stadium to really take it all in. This is where the great energy is going to be," said Knox.

Purvis says translators will also be on hand to help those who speak other languages with languages and directions and Seattle Soccer House will provide a home away from home for locals as well.

"A great way to gather with your local community," said Purvis.

Knox says other watch parties will also take place at Victory Hall and at Pier 62, where a barge will be stationed to host a floating watch party. She says Seattle Soccer House at Pacific Place is scheduled to open June 15.

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