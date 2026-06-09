16-year-old Mercer Island, WA sophomore dies after lacrosse injury

The Brief Eliot Abramson, a 16-year-old Mercer Island sophomore, died after injuries he sustained while playing lacrosse. During a college recruiting event, Abramson was hit in the neck, just under his helmet, by a lacrosse ball. Abramson died in the hospital on Sunday surrounded by family and loved ones.



A Mercer Island High School sophomore died after being injured by a lacrosse ball during a sporting event.

Eliot Abramson, 16, died Sunday at Harborview Medical Center after a lacrosse ball struck him in the back of the neck during a college recruiting event at Islander Stadium.

What we know:

The incident happened on June 1. Abramson was knocked unconscious and raced to the hospital. He passed away on Sunday, surrounded by family. The medical examiner confirmed the cause of death was blunt force trauma.

School officials described Abramson as an exceptional student and an avid lacrosse player with a loving personality.

What they're saying:

In a social media post, Abramson’s mother shared that her son was critically injured doing what he loved and noted that his time on the planet was cut far too short by the tragedy. She added that the family spent his final days celebrating his life together.

Mercer Island school officials said the sophomore possessed a memorable smile that could light up a room.

What's next:

In the wake of the tragedy, Mercer Island High School has brought counselors onsite to provide emotional support to students and staff.

A celebration of life service is scheduled for Abramson on June 15 at Herzl-Ner Tamid Synagogue.

Dig deeper:

The tragedy marks the second high-profile fatality of its kind in recent months. Last year, a high school sophomore near Cleveland, Ohio, died in an identical manner after being struck in the back of the neck by a lacrosse ball during a match.

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