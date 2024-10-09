Seattle weather: Great fall weather for the Seahawks game on Thursday

We saw a nice start to the day with plenty of sunbreaks and mild temperatures. Highs peaked today in the mid to low 60s. A few light showers moved through the northwest part of the state this evening.

Tonight we will see a few clouds around with potential low clouds and fog to start our Thursday. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Thursday will be nice and sunny with only a few passing high clouds. Highs will be in the mid to low 60s.

The Thursday Night Football Game in Seattle at Lumen Field is looking great for kickoff! We will see clear skies and mild conditions. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Skies will remain sunny and nice through the weekend as high pressure continues over the Pacific Northwest. Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s to low 70s through Monday. Shower chances return late Monday into Wednesday.