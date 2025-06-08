Seattle Weather: Heat Advisory continues Monday, highs in the 80s again

Today was the warmest day so far of 2025 with temperatures soaring into the 80s and 90s. Seattle set a new record high of 90F beating the old record of 87F and Bellingham tied the old record of 82F.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect through 10pm Monday with warm overnight temperatures and hot conditions again Monday.

Temperatures will be warm tonight with lows being in the 50s and even 60s. Clear skies and calm winds as well.

Highs Monday will be summer-like again with temperatures peaking in the mid to upper 80s. Highs will be a few degrees cooler for some, but temperatures will still be well above average and create heat-related illness for some in the warmest spots.

Temperatures will remain warm and skies will stay sunny throughout the week. We will start to see milder conditions by the end of next week into the weekend, but still above average.