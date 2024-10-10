Expand / Collapse search

Seattle weather: Highs clouds Friday with mild temperatures

Published  October 10, 2024 10:33pm PDT
Sunny and nice weather through the weekend

FOX 13 Meteorologist Ilona McCauley has your 7-day forecast.

SEATTLE - We saw clouds to start the day with more sunbreaks in the afternoon. Highs today were cooler with temperatures only peaking in the low 60s.

The Aurora Forecast is looking great for tonight, but we will be fighting high clouds this evening in Western Washington.

Tonight we will see increasing high clouds with overnight lows staying on the cool side, mid to low 40s.

Skies will remain dry and mild for our Friday with temperatures warming slightly. Temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. High clouds will be around through the first part of the day with better sunbreaks into the afternoon. 

Sunny and warm conditions will prevail for the weekend as high pressure sticks around. Temperatures will cool down a bit for Monday with increasing clouds and later showers. Cooler and wet pattern remains through the middle of the workweek. 

