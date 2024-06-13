Seattle Weather: Increasing clouds and light rain Friday

It was a beautiful sunny and warmer day for the Pacific Northwest with highs finally back to average.

Lake Union Camera

Highs today were in the upper 60s to low 70s with dry and a few high clouds this afternoon.

TODAY HIGH TEMP (FOX 13 Seattle)

Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 40s and to low 50s. Clouds will increase by the morning.

Regional Overnight Lows (FOX 13 Seattle)

Morning clouds to wake up to on Friday with a few light showers along the coast.

FUTURECAST 7am (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs will be cooler as showers push further inland and clouds increase. Temperatures will top out in the mid to low 60s.

Regional Highs Tomorrow

Light showers will slowly move inland throughout the day Friday for some afternoon showers.

FUTURECAST 5pm

An upper level low will move over the Pacific Northwest for the weekend, making for cooler, unsettled weather. Chance of thunderstorms Saturday and slight chance Sunday.

Jet Stream 500 mb

A few lingering showers are possible Monday into Tuesday, but skies will start to dry out by the middle of the week. Temperatures will also get slightly above average by Wednesday.