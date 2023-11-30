Seattle weather: Lowland rain, breezy & heavy mountain snow Friday

Rain returned to the Pacific Northwest this evening and snow is falling in the mountain passes tonight. We could see 3-5" by Friday morning.

Today's high temperatures were warmer compared to the last several days as rain and cloud cover returned with a weaker system.

Showers will continue into Friday along with heavier mountain snow. Winds will also pick up Friday through the evening. Gusts between 35-45mph are possible Friday night; especially along the coast and for the northern interior.

High temperatures on Friday will be much milder. We will be closer to seasonal average highs in the upper 40s.

MOUNTAIN SNOW:

A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from 4 a.m. Friday through 4 a.m. Sunday. Heavy mountain snow for areas above 2000'. Snow totals are expected to reach between 2-3 feet.

A Winter Weather Advisory is also in place for the Olympics, with a possibility of around 12" of snow.

Snow levels will start to rise on Sunday as the next atmospheric river points towards Washington. Snow levels will jump up to 4000' Sunday morning and heavy to moderate rain will be around throughout the day.

Snow levels will continue to climb Sunday evening to around 5500', which means rain will fall on the new snow. Another wave of moisture with a second atmospheric river is slated for Monday through Wednesday. We are watching for potential flooding concerns into next week.