Seattle weather: Mild October weekend with a wetter workweek

Maximize on the mostly dry weather today and get outside! Wetter weather arrives Tuesday.

You can plan on cloudy skies today with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. There might be a spotty shower or a few sprinkles later this evening between 6-10 p.m., but most backyards will miss out on the rain. Sunday morning, there's another opportunity for a light shower. Drier weather takes over Sunday afternoon.

As you're coming out of Climate Pledge tonight after the Kraken game, make sure you have a hoodie or rain jacket. There's a small chance for a few sprinkles. I'd also recommend a rain jacket if you're going to the Huskies game. Tomorrow, there could be a shower at the beginning of the Hawks game, but it should be mostly dry.

Monday will be glorious with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. Highs will sag slightly to the mid to upper 50s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be wetter, cloudier and cooler. There's even a chance for accumulating snow at White and Stevens Passes during this time! Snoqualmie Pass will probably just see plain old rain.

Fewer showers are on the way Thursday. Most will be dry Friday; however, temperatures stay chilly.



Take care and have a lovely weekend!

Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

