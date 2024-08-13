Seattle Weather: Milder with afternoon sunbreaks Wednesday

It was a cloudier and cooler day for the Pacific Northwest with plenty of gray this afternoon.

Temperatures today were cooler, only topping out in the low 70s. Highs were again several degrees below seasonal average.

The next 7 days will remain below average, only peaking in the mid 70s.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy and temperatures will be similar to last night, mid to upper 50s.

Clouds will continue on Wednesday morning, with mainly dry conditions. You can't rule out a little patchy drizzle for some.

Highs Wednesday will be warmer as high pressure starts to build. Temperatures will still be below the seasonal average, but it will be a few degrees warmer compared to the last few cool days.

Clouds will slowly give way by the afternoon, for more sunshine and milder temperatures.

We will see a few mornings of clouds to sunbreaks with highs in the mid 70s. Possible mountain thunderstorms again Thursday, with another round possible Saturday afternoon. The chance of showers increases later Saturday through Sunday morning. Skies will dry out by early next week.