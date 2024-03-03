Seattle weather: More showers with a chance of snowflakes

Tracking mixed rain and snow showers tonight around Western Washington. Best chance of snow accumulation will be the North Cascades above 500’ with 3-11" of new snow!

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Whatcom & Skagit Counties above 500" through 4pm Monday. Several inches of snow possible; 2-5" for lowlands, Mt. Baker and ski resorts could see up to 11".

Overnight lows tonight will drop into the low to mid 30s. Watch for slick spots in the morning, along with snowflakes and mixed precipitation.

The best chance of morning snowflakes will be north of Seattle to Bellingham. A few inches of snow is possible, especially along the Cascade foothills.

Snow totals will be highest towards Diablo and Darrington. Less snow for the central and south Cascades.

Showers will take a break midday Monday with a few sunbreaks, but chance of mixed showers will return on Monday afternoon and evening. More snowflakes are likely in the cooler temperatures.

Highs will again be cooler than average, only reaching the mid 40s. We also can't rule out a rumble of thunder along the coast and southwest interior in the afternoon.

A few inches of snow for the mountain pass, but no major winter storms are expected to start the week.

Temperatures will slowly start to moderate by late in the week, with highs just barely back to average by the weekend. A mixed rain and snow shower is still possible on Thursday, but mainly lowland rain and mountain snow for next weekend.