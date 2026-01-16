Seattle weather: More sunshine Friday with highs in the 50s

The Brief Fog will clear faster Friday, bringing more sunshine and mild temperatures across the region. Gusty easterly winds are expected in the foothills and South Sound, especially near North Bend and Gold Bar. Dry, sunny weather continues through the weekend, with only a slight chance of showers by midweek.



After some clouds lingered Thursday afternoon, fog will clear faster Friday with more sunshine.

Fog overnight into early Friday with more sunshine into the afternoon.

Easterly winds Thursday evening into Friday will be gusty for the foothills and South Sound. Strongest winds will be around North Bend and Gold Bar.

Easterly winds Thursday evening into Friday will be gusty for the foothills and south sound. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures Friday will be in the upper 40s to low 50s again with more afternoon sunshine.

Skies will remain sunny and dry through the weekend as high pressure remains over the Pacific Northwest. Temperatures will remain in the upper 40s with only a slight chance of showers by the middle part of next week.

Skies will remain sunny and dry through the weekend as high pressure remains over the Pacific Northwest.

