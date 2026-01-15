Seattle weather: Increasing sunshine on Thursday
SEATTLE - Dry and sunny weather is back in the forecast for Western Washington Friday through the weekend.
Thursday night will be chillier with breezy easterly winds through the Cascade gaps. Offshore winds should prevent fog from developing Friday morning. Instead, we’ll start off with sunshine on Friday and stick with clear skies the rest of the day.
An upper level ridge of high pressure will dominate over the Pacific Northwest through early next week. (FOX 13 Seattle)
Beautiful weather for Seahawks game
What's next:
Saturday and Sunday also look dry and sunny with high temperatures in the low 50s.
If you’re heading to the Seahawks divisional playoff game on Saturday night against the 49ers, it should be a perfect night for football with clear skies and temperatures in the upper 40s at kickoff.
Clear skies and dry weather are in the forecast for Saturday night's NFC Divisional matchup in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)
The next chance for rain showers will not arrive until mid to late next week.
The Seattle area will be dry and mild through the holiday weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)
The Source: Information in this story comes from weather models interpreted by the FOX 13 Seattle weather team.