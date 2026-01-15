Seattle weather: Increasing sunshine on Thursday

The Brief High pressure will keep Western Washington dry through the weekend, with Friday starting clear thanks to offshore winds preventing morning fog. Saturday and Sunday will remain sunny with daytime highs in the low 50s; however, clear nights will allow temperatures to drop into the 30s. Saturday's Seahawks playoff game against the 49ers at 5:00 p.m. will feature clear skies and temperatures near 48°F at kickoff, falling into the upper 30s by the end of the game.



Dry and sunny weather is back in the forecast for Western Washington Friday through the weekend.

Thursday night will be chillier with breezy easterly winds through the Cascade gaps. Offshore winds should prevent fog from developing Friday morning. Instead, we’ll start off with sunshine on Friday and stick with clear skies the rest of the day.

An upper level ridge of high pressure will dominate over the Pacific Northwest through early next week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Beautiful weather for Seahawks game

What's next:

Saturday and Sunday also look dry and sunny with high temperatures in the low 50s.

If you’re heading to the Seahawks divisional playoff game on Saturday night against the 49ers, it should be a perfect night for football with clear skies and temperatures in the upper 40s at kickoff.

Clear skies and dry weather are in the forecast for Saturday night's NFC Divisional matchup in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The next chance for rain showers will not arrive until mid to late next week.

The Seattle area will be dry and mild through the holiday weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers playoff game

Chairlift stops at WA's Summit at Snoqualmie, forcing rope evacuation

2 people found dead inside Mason County, WA home

Tacoma's Spud's Pizza hit by repeated break-ins after fire

Crook steals thousands worth of Pokemon cards from Everett, WA store

First 5 pm sunset of 2026 to return to Seattle this month. Here's when

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.