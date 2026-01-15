Seattle weather: Foggy start, afternoon sunbreaks and mild for January

The Brief Morning fog is clearing to sunbreaks, with mild temperatures continuing across the region. Dense fog returns early Thursday but is expected to clear faster, with highs near 50 degrees. Dry, sunny weather will last through the weekend, with breezy winds near the Cascades and more typical conditions next week.



Morning fog gave way to sunbreaks on Wednesday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 50s, a sign of what's to come in Thursday's forecast.

Clouds and fog returned overnight into early Thursday, with lows in the mid to low 40s.

What's next:

Areas of dense fog return for Thursday, but will clear much quicker than Wednesday.

Temperatures Thursday will be in the upper 40s to low 50s, with afternoon sunbreaks.

Easterly winds will start to pick up midday Thursday through early Friday. The strongest winds will be around the Cascade gaps, peaking at around 25 mph Friday morning.

Skies will remain sunny and dry through the weekend into early next week. We will start to see more average temperatures by the middle of next week with only a slight chance of rain.

