Seattle weather: Dry through early next week

The Brief High pressure will keep the Pacific Northwest dry through the weekend, with high temperatures in the low 50s and overnight lows in the mid-40s. Widespread patchy fog is expected each morning, potentially dropping visibility below one mile before clearing for afternoon sunshine. Breezy offshore winds will pick up Thursday night through Friday, particularly near Cascade gaps, maintaining clear skies and mild conditions into next week.



A strong ridge of high pressure will keep the Pacific Northwest dry for the next week.

We could see patchy fog develop again overnight and into Thursday morning. Overnight lows will drop into the mid 40s. Thursday afternoon should feature some sunshine in the mix, with high temperatures back into the low 50s.

High pressure will remain over the Pacific Northwest through the weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Big picture view:

Offshore flow will pick up on Thursday night and into Friday morning. Winds could be breezy at times, especially near the Cascade gaps. This will also bring more sunshine to the area Friday through Sunday.

Strengthening ridge will leads to breezy winds in parts of Western Washington. (FOX13 Seattle)

Clear skies and light winds will lead to another foggy night around the region. Visibilities will be below a mile in some spots. The fog will clear during the afternoon, leading to a nice day with mild temperatures and partly cloudy skies.

Patchy dense fog will redevelop overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.

What's next:

Morning fog development looks more likely heading into next week. It will be a very calm week ahead.

Dry weather is ahead for the next week in the greater Seattle area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

