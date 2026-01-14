Seattle weather: Foggy Wednesday, mostly cloudy with mild temperatures

The Brief Western Washington saw unusually warm January temperatures Tuesday, with highs in the mid to upper 50s and record ties at SeaTac and Olympia. Dense fog and patchy drizzle are expected early Wednesday, followed by mostly cloudy skies and slightly cooler temperatures. Sunshine and dry weather return later this week, with mild conditions expected for Saturday’s Seahawks game before cooler air moves in next week.



It was a warm January day with highs in the mid to upper 50s, with highs 10 degrees above average. We even tied the record highs for SeaTac and Olympia this afternoon.

What's next:

It will be a foggy start to Wednesday with areas of dense fog and even patchy drizzle.

Wednesday will be a few degrees cooler than Tuesday, but still in the low 50s. Skies will remain mostly cloudy through the afternoon.

High pressure will continue to build over the next several days, allowing for more sunshine and dry skies.

The Seahawk football game Saturday here in Seattle is looking great with clear skies and mild temperatures. It will get chilly by the later part of the game, so bring something warm.

Skies will be clearing out by the weekend for more sunshine and highs will be in the low 50s. We will start to see more average temperatures by the middle of next week.

