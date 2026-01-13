Seattle weather: Foggy mornings ahead

While the rain has ended, some clouds are still hanging around this afternoon. They will start to clear out by the early evening hours.

The clearing skies, light winds and wet ground will allow fog to develop overnight. It may be dense in spots, impacting Wednesday's morning commute.

Skies have dried, but the wet ground will lead to foggy skies for the next few days.

Lows never cooled below 50 degrees overnight in many spots around the region. With clearer skies forecast for tonight, overnight lows will be a little cooler.

Slightly cool night ahead as skies clear out some overnight. (FOX13 Seattle)

We 12s are gearing up for Saturday's HUGE game against the 49ers! The weather will be perfect with plenty of sunshine for the pregame and clear skies through the post-game with temperatures hovering around 50. Let's go HAWKS!!!!

Plenty of sunshine for Saturday's Seahawks game.

We are in store for an amazing stretch of weather, almost early spring-like! We will be rain free for the week and into the MLK holiday weekend. Afternoon highs through the week will be near 50 degrees.

Skies will continue to increase with sunshine by the end of the week with temperatures 5–10 degrees above normal. (FOX 13 Seattle)

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers playoff game

Chairlift stops at WA's Summit at Snoqualmie, forcing rope evacuation

2 people found dead inside Mason County, WA home

Tacoma's Spud's Pizza hit by repeated break-ins after fire

Crook steals thousands worth of Pokemon cards from Everett, WA store

First 5 pm sunset of 2026 to return to Seattle this month. Here's when

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.