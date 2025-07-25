Seattle Weather: Morning clouds to afternoon sun Saturday

After a cloudy morning and even areas of light rain/drizzle, sunshine returned this evening.

Temperatures today were the coolest of the week, almost 10 degrees below the seasonal average. It was still hot east of the cascades and only in the low 60s along the coast.

Today we saw our first measurable rainfall at SeaTac Airport for the month of July. This was the first measurable rainfall in 27 days, breaking the dry streak.

Highs on Saturday will be a few degrees warmer as clouds will clear a little quicker than Friday. Temperatures will warm only to the mid to low 70s.

We will see temperatures warm a few degrees by Sunday as high pressure slowly starts to build back into the northwest. Temperatures will warm back into the 80s with more sunshine and clear skies.