Seattle Weather: Morning clouds to afternoon sun Saturday

By
Published  July 25, 2025 9:21pm PDT
Weather
FOX 13 Seattle
Seattle weather: Mild weekend with morning clouds to afternoon sunshine

FOX 13 meteorologist Claire Anderson has the latest forecast.

After a cloudy morning and even areas of light rain/drizzle, sunshine returned this evening. 

Seattle Camera

Temperatures today were the coolest of the week, almost 10 degrees below the seasonal average. It was still hot east of the cascades and only in the low 60s along the coast. 

Today's Highs

Today we saw our first measurable rainfall at SeaTac Airport for the month of July. This was the first measurable rainfall in 27 days, breaking the dry streak. 

Rain Totals

Highs on Saturday will be a few degrees warmer as clouds will clear a little quicker than Friday. Temperatures will warm only to the mid to low 70s. 

Tomorrow's Highs

We will see temperatures warm a few degrees by Sunday as high pressure slowly starts to build back into the northwest. Temperatures will warm back into the 80s with more sunshine and clear skies. 

Seattle Extended

