Seattle Weather: Morning clouds to sunshine with low 80s Monday

It was a warm sunny Pacific Northwest weekend with highs topping out in the mid to upper 80s.

TODAY HIGH TEMP

Tonight we will see a nice evening with increased clouds. Sunny and warm conditions will continue through the work week. Still no rain forecast and fire concerns remain high.

Headlines Tonight (FOX 13 Seattle)

Overnight temperatures will be in th mid to upper 50s with relatively calm winds.

Regional Overnight Lows

Marine clouds will filter into the Puget Sound on Monday morning, leading to a cooler start.

FUTURECAST 8am

Skies will clear by midday out along the coastline and highs will again be in the mid to low 80s.

Regional Highs Tomorrow

Temperatures will remain above average as highs continue in the mid to upper 80s. Stay cool and fire safe!