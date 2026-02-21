Seattle weather: Morning mix, lowland rain, mountain snow and breezy Saturday

The Brief Showers return Saturday with a mix of rain and snow, including a few inches of snow at Stevens and Snoqualmie passes. Gusty easterly winds of 30–40 mph are possible Saturday, especially near Cascade gaps and the coast. Lowland rain and mountain snow continue into early next week, with heavier showers possible by Wednesday.



Our next round of showers return Saturday morning with a mix of rain and snow showers for some. The best chance for snowflakes looks to be around the Hood Canal and in southwest Washington. We will see a few inches of mountain snow for the passes through the afternoon as well, including Stevens and Snoqualmie Pass.

Our next round of showers return Saturday morning with a mix of rain and snow showers for some. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The wind is looking to pick up for Saturday as well, specifically the Cascade gaps and coast. There will be easterly winds on Saturday with gusts between 30–40 mph possible. Winds will be breezy Sunday, but will turn more southwesterly.

The wind is looking to pick up for Saturday as well, specifically the Cascade gaps and coast.

Highs Saturday will be slightly warmer, with highs back into the mid to upper 40s. Widespread rain is likely especially through the afternoon, with a slight break in the early evening. More rain excepted overnight into Sunday.

Highs Saturday will be slightly warmer, with highs back into the mid to upper 40s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Lowland rain, mountain snow and breezy winds will continue Sunday into early next week. We will see heavier showers by Wednesday, which could bring heavier mountain snow.

Lowland rain, mountain snow and breezy winds will continue Sunday into early next week.

MORE NEWS ON FOX 13 SEATTLE

High profile bills in Olympia die with just weeks to go

Democrat policy researchers develop plan to cap grocery prices

Man charged in arson, assault at Seattle's Harborview Medical Center

Who could buy the Seattle Seahawks as franchise could sell for $8B

Inside Mike Macdonald’s decision to trust Brian Fleury as new Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.