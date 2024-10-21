Seattle weather: Morning showers north, afternoon sunshine Tuesday

Today we saw a mix of showers, sunbreaks and even rumbles of thunder. Temperatures today were also cooler.

Showers and thunderstorms this afternoon brought some heavier rounds of showers to western Washington.

Temperatures were lower today compared to Sunday, as cooler air moved in. Highs were only in the mid to upper 50s.

Showers will linger tonight, as will the chance of thunder. Temperatures will be on the cooler side with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Showers will be around early Tuesday, but will stay mainly north of Seattle. Skies will clear by midday with more afternoon sunshine.

Skies will be clear into the afternoon with more sunshine, along with slightly warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s, which is still below the seasonal average of 58F.

Skies will be clear late Tuesday, leading to a chilly night into Wednesday morning. A Freeze Watch is already in effect for the Hood Canal, part of the south sound and the Cascade Foothills. Mainly dry skies Wednesday into Thursday with cooler temperatures, and showers return Friday. A weak atmospheric river is forecasted for the weekend with milder temperatures.