Seattle weather: Perfect weather for football this weekend!

A slow warm-up Thursday as temperatures only hit 69 at the airport under mostly cloudy skies.

Overnight, skies feature a few clouds with temperatures cooling into the upper 40s to low 50s. Allow for a little extra time out the door as some areas will see patchy fog.

After fog and clouds burn off, look for mostly sunny conditions. Highs will warm a few more degrees Friday landing near average for Seattle.

If you're a football fan, we have an action-packed weekend starting with the Huskies and Cougars both on home turfs Saturday. The forecast looks great with just a few areas of early patchy fog then skies turn blue thanks to high pressure. Temps go soaring above average into the upper 70s to near 80 for some communities.

Then on Sunday, the Seahawks host the Rams at Lumen Field under mostly sunny conditions after morning clouds peel back. Highs cool a few degrees into the mid to upper 70s, but still nice and warm with above normal temps for this time of year.

Next week is pleasant with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures hang in the low to mid 70s. Enjoy!

Have a great rest o the week all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

*SeaTac Rain Almanac

*Coast Forecast

*Mountain Forecast

*Central WA Forecast