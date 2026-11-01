Seattle Weather: Rain returning late this week

The Brief Morning clouds give way to sun breaks today, keeping conditions dry and cool in the low 50s for both Sunday's Reign match and Monday's Seahawks game. Clear skies will send overnight temperatures plummeting into the 30s across the region, with some spots dipping into the 20s. Mostly cloudy skies will persist through midweek before a series of incoming systems brings rain and wind toward the end of the week.



A grey start to the day on Sunday, but look for some afternoon sun breaks. Clear skies are forecast for tonight, allowing for a chilly night. Skies will remain dry for the rest of the weekend.

A grey start to Sunday morning with sunbreaks by the afternoon. (FOX13 Seattle)

We've got a few big games on the way to Lumen Field the next few days. The Seattle Reign take to the field Sunday afternoon at 2pm. Temperatures will be cool in the low 50s for much of the match.

Then the Seahawks will take on the Bears on Monday Night Football. Skies will stay dry, but still cool with temps in the low 50s.

Morning clouds will clear out for this afternoon's game. (FOX13 Seattle)

As skies clear out on Sunday evening, overnight lows will be frosty with almost all areas cooling into the 30s. Some spots will even drop into the 20s.

Clear skies overnight will allow for frosty overnight lows dropping into the 30s. (FOX13 Seattle)

A series of systems will move through Western Washington. While skies will be cloudy for much of the week, the end of the week will bring the best chance for rain and wind. Highs will be mild in the upper 50s.

More clouds to start the week with rain chances increasing by the end of the week. (FOX13 Seattle)

The Source: Information for this story came from the FOX 13 Seattle Weather Team.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle traffic: Northbound I-5 to fully close over Halloweekend

Initiative 638: Inside WA’s ballot measure on sex verification in school sports

Yakima, WA shooting leaves 20-year-old man dead

‘It's a dumpster fire’; Sec. Hobbs rejects DOJ claims of voter fraud in WA

Alaska Air Group lays off 200 people, navigates challenging operating environment

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .