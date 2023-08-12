Seattle weather: Rising temperatures this weekend, ‘Excessive Heat Watch’ starting Monday

A few morning clouds to start our weekend, but temperatures are going to warm quickly with plenty of sunshine. The heat is going to move in starting Sunday into next week!

Saturday looks like the best day to get outdoors over the next seven days. Today features blue skies with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

In the second half of the weekend, we'll really start to heat up as high pressures anchors just offshore in the Pacific. Temperatures will continue to increase with dry conditions.

West of the Cascades, highs land in the upper 80s to near 90 with even hotter temperatures for folks in Eastern Washington – pushing into triple digit territory.

Starting Monday, an "Excessive Heat Watch" goes into effect for nearly all of Eastern Washington and along most parts of Western Washington. Communities to the east could potentially see the heat peak near 105. This raises concerns for heat-related illnesses. Make sure to stay out of the sun, drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned environment and make sure to check on relatives and neighbors during this time.

There is plenty to do sports-wise this weekend around Western Washington:

The Mariners host the Orioles Saturday and Sunday with temperatures in the low 80s at first pitch. Then the Storm play Sunday at Climate Pledge inside a nice, air-conditioned arena. And don't forget about the racetrack at Emerald Downs, where temperatures on Saturday hang in the low 80s with upper 80s on Sunday.

As temperatures jump close to 90 around Puget Sound, spending time outside could become uncomfortable for many, and the risk of fire danger becomes extremely elevated. With only 0.04" of rain at SeaTac so far this month, our ground is very dry. Please know your surroundings during this stretch of well above normal temperatures.

Stay Cool! -- Claire Anderson