Seattle weather: Soggy Seahawks Game on Sunday

After enjoying a few days with mild temperatures, a cooling trend will kick in on Sunday. Cloudy skies and periods of rain during the day will cool us into the 40s. The cooler temperatures will stick around through the Thanksgiving Holiday.

Cloudy skies and rain will keep much of Western Washington cooler on Sunday. (FOX13 Seattle)

The disturbance that brought the second round of windy weather to some spots in Western Washington is still sitting off the coast. Bands of rain will wrap around and move onshore into Puget Sound leading to periods of rain during the day Sunday. Chances of rain will be more widespread compared to the mainly dry conditions we saw on Saturday.

After a mainly dry Saturday, rain chances increase as we end the weekend. (FOX13 Seattle)

Snow levels will hover around 3000' with a chance of snow near the pass. While there are currently no advisories in place, drivers should be prepared for winter driving conditions the next couple of days.

Snow will be possible at the passes on Sunday.

If you are heading to the Seahawks game on Sunday afternoon, take the rain ponchos with you. Chances for passing showers and cooler temperatures are forecast throughout the game.

Cool temperatures with scattered rain are on the way for Seahawks Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

After days of active weather, the forecast is trending cooler and drier with calmer winds for the Thanksgiving Holiday. Overnight lows will be dipping into the 30s, with some spots near freezing by the end of the week.