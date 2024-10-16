Seattle weather: Showers to start Thursday, afternoon sunbreaks

We saw a little mix of everything today — sunshine, rain, gusty winds, lightning and even hail!

Highs today warmed up nicely with the early sunshine, with highs in the low 60s. We were right around seasonal average.

Skies tonight will stay cloudy with scattered showers and cooler temperatures. Overnight lows in the mid to low 40s.

A few showers will linger to start the day Thursday with morning clouds and mountain snowflakes.

By the afternoon, the skies will clear and dry out with more sunshine. We will see cooler temperatures with highs in the mid 50s.

Our first real fall atmospheric river is looking to set up Friday afternoon through the weekend. The heaviest rain will be along the coast and northwest interior right now. Expect to see soggy conditions with rain totals between 3-6" from the coast and the Olympic Mountains.

The good news is after all the rain over the weekend, we get a break from showers to start the first half of the week. Showers will taper by Tuesday, but highs will still be cooler.