Expand / Collapse search

Seattle weather: Showers to start Thursday, afternoon sunbreaks

By and
Published  October 16, 2024 10:27pm PDT
Weather
FOX 13 Seattle

Seattle weather: Lingering showers Thursday

FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Ilona McCauley has your latest western Washington weather forecast!

We saw a little mix of everything today — sunshine, rain, gusty winds, lightning and even hail!

Showers and thunderstorms

We saw a little mix of everything today-- sunshine, rain, gusty winds, lightning and even hail!

Highs today warmed up nicely with the early sunshine, with highs in the low 60s. We were right around seasonal average. 

HIGH TEMPS

Highs today warmed up nicely with the early sunshine, with highs in the low 60s.

Skies tonight will stay cloudy with scattered showers and cooler temperatures. Overnight lows in the mid to low 40s.

Overnight Lows

Skies tonight will stay cloudy with scattered showers and cooler temperatures. 

A few showers will linger to start the day Thursday with morning clouds and mountain snowflakes. 

Few Showers Early

A few showers will linger to start the day Thursday with morning clouds and mountain snowflakes. 

By the afternoon, the skies will clear and dry out with more sunshine. We will see cooler temperatures with highs in the mid 50s.

Highs Tomorrow

By the afternoon, skies will clear and dry out with more sunshine. 

Our first real fall atmospheric river is looking to set up Friday afternoon through the weekend. The heaviest rain will be along the coast and northwest interior right now. Expect to see soggy conditions with rain totals between 3-6" from the coast and the Olympic Mountains. 

Wet Weekend

Our first real fall atmospheric river is looking to set up Friday afternoon through the weekend. 

The good news is after all the rain over the weekend, we get a break from showers to start the first half of the week. Showers will taper by Tuesday, but highs will still be cooler. 

Seattle Extended

The good news is after all the rain over the weekend, we get a rain break to start the first half of the week.