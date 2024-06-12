Seattle weather: Slightly warmer temperatures and dry again Thursday

A beautiful sunset this evening after a nice June day. We saw plenty of afternoon sunshine and mild temperatures.

SeaTac Camera

Highs today were very similar to Tuesday, with highs again in the upper 60s.

TODAY HIGH TEMP (FOX 13 Seattle)

Overnight we will see a few passing clouds, lows will again be a little on the cool side.

Regional Overnight Lows

A sunny start to the day on Thursday with a few areas of possible patchy fog.

FUTURECAST 7am

Highs will warm up a few degrees Thursday, back to more seasonal temperatures.

Regional Highs Tomorrow

Clouds will increase Thursday afternoon and evening as high pressure starts to break down.

FUTURECAST 5pm

We start to see increasing showers chances Friday along the coast in the morning. An upper level low coming out of the Gulf of Alaska will bring cooler temperatures and showers. A rumble of thunder is also possible on Saturday.

Jet Stream 500 mb

Temperatures this weekend will be the coolest we will see for a while. A few lingering showers Sunday into Monday. We start to see drier skies Tuesday into Wednesday as temperatures return to more seasonable.