Summer-like temperatures hit Western Washington Friday and Saturday

The next three days will bring spectacular spring weather to the Pacific Northwest with sunshine and summer-like temperatures.

An upper-level ridge of high pressure will dominate the region through Saturday with temps in the upper 60s Thursday. Other than a few high clouds, expect lots of sunshine.

With a long stretch ahead without rain, tree pollens will be kicking in for those with allergies. Expect pollens to be high over the next three days.

As temps warm and many hit the water this spring, remember that our area lakes and waterways are still dangerously cold this time of year. We often do stories about drownings in the colder spring months because people aren't wearing life jackets and their bodies are unprepared for just how cold the water is. Please be careful if you decide to take the boat out for a spin this weekend.

Onshore flow will bring back cooler temperatures and more clouds on Sunday and Monday. Temps should rebound nicely heading into the middle of next week.