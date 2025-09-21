Seattle weather: Sunny and Dry Start to Fall

An early morning front swept through Western Washington, bringing some much-needed rain to the area. Shelton picked up close to an inch of rain while Friday Harbor only picked up about .10". So far for September we've seen just under .50".

Early morning cold front brought some light rain early Sunday morning.

Monday will mark the first day of Fall. We will see a few morning clouds and patchy fog before sunny skies take over by the afternoon.

Some morning fog with sunnier skies by the afternoon.

While skies are forecast to be sunny, some wildfire smoke will blow in, making for hazy sunshine. Air quality may drop some during the afternoon, especially in spots closest to the Sugar Loaf fire in Chelan County.

Wildfire smoke will blow into Western Washington on Monday, leading to hazy skies.

A very comfortable day with near normal afternoon highs after a cool morning start with lows in the 50s.