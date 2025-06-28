Seattle weather: sunny skies with 80's on the horizon

Saturday started off cloudy with a few showers along the convergence zone up north, but plenty of sunshine to finish out the day. Afternoon highs on Saturday warmed to the low 70s. We will tack on a few more degrees on Sunday with temperatures nearing 80 degrees.

Plenty of sunshine will allow afternoon highs to warm into the upper 70s and low 80s.

The ridge will continue to strengthen on Sunday with plenty of sunshine and warmth to close the weekend. Some patchy fog is possible Sunday morning along the coast before sunnier skies take over by the afternoon.

A ridge of high pressure building in will bring back sunshine beginning tomorrow.

A great weekend to spend outdoors with lots to sunshine to enjoy whether you are hitting the trails, beach or pickleball court.

The weather will hold up beautifully in Seattle for various outdoor activities this weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The extended forecast looks to remain dry right through the 4th of July holiday weekend. Monday will be the warmest day of the week with a slight cool down by the 4th of July.