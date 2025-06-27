Seattle Weather: Sunshine returns Saturday afternoon

Today was cool, cloudy with a few light showers around Western Washington. The sunshine will return Saturday afternoon with warmer temperatures by early next week.

Temperatures were again well below seasonal average, with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

A few light sprinkles today around the Pacific Northwest, but rainfall totals were minimal. Most of the rainfall was to the north around Arlington.

Skies will remain cloudy overnight with temperatures in the mid to low 50s. Most of the spotty sprinkles will end by Saturday morning.

Clouds will be around to start the morning, but sunshine will return by the afternoon. High pressure will slowly build this weekend warming temperatures back the 70s on Saturday.

Temperatures will continue to warm into early next week with highs back into the low to mid 80s. A few more clouds by midweek, but highs will stay about average into Independence Day.