Seattle weather: sunshine returns Sunday

Light rain fell over much of Western Washington this morning and the cold front swept through the area. Most areas saw close to 2-tenths of an inch of rain early this morning. Unfortunately, many spots east of the Cascades missed out on the rain and conditions there were dry with very gusty winds near the current wildfires.

Skies will slowly clear overnight with skies becoming mostly sunny by Sunday afternoon. A few spots may see some patchy fog in the morning, but will quickly clear out.

The cold front will continue to push east overnight with skies clearing. (FOX13 Seattle)

We'll see plenty of sunshine return to the area as yet another ridge of high pressure rebuilds. Afternoon highs will slowly rebound back to near 70 degrees.

Sunnier skies and a slightly warmer afternoon.

The stretch of sunshine, dry skies and mild temperatures will continue through next weekend and beyond.