Seattle Weather: Sunshine Returns Sunday

By
Published  May 31, 2025 7:11pm PDT
FOX 13 meteorologist Ilona McCauley has your forecast for the weekend.

Seattle - Light rain fell over much of Western Washington this morning and the cold front swept through the area.  Most areas saw close to 2-tenths of an inch of rain early this morning. Unfortunately, many spots east of the Cascades missed out on the rain and conditions there were dry with very gusty winds near the current wildfires. 

Rainfall totals for Western Washington.

This morning's cold front brought close to 2-tenths of an inch of rain early this morning.

Skies will slowly clear overnight with skies becoming mostly sunny by Sunday afternoon.  A few spots may see some patchy fog in the morning, but will quickly clear out. 

Skies clearing overnight and Sunday.

The cold front will continue to push east overnight with skies clearing.  (FOX13 Seattle)

We'll see plenty of sunshine return to the area as yet another ridge of high pressure rebuilds.  Afternoon highs will slowly rebound back to near 70 degrees. 

The regional forecast for Western Washington.

Sunnier skies and a slightly warmer afternoon.

The stretch of sunshine, dry skies and mild temperatures will continue through next weekend and beyond.

The extended forecast for the Seattle metro area.

After a few weekend showers, sunshine and mild temperatures will settle in next week. 

