Seattle Weather: Sunshine and warmer temperatures return Wednesday

On Tuesday morning, we saw some gusty winds again in the Pacific Northwest. Gusts over 50 mph were reported in Port Townsend earlier today, and the wind died down by the evening hours.

PEAK WIND GUSTS

Rainfall was overall a light lighter than the last few days, but we still saw over a third of an inch along the coast and over an inch of rain at Snoqualmie Pass.

Rain Since Midnight Western Washington (FOX 13 Seattle)

Since the beginning of June, we saw 1.10" of rain, which is close to the overall June normal rainfall.

JUNE RAIN STATS (FOX 13 Seattle)

Skies are going to dry out overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning, along with decreasing wind and clouds.

TONIGHT FORECAST PM

Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler tonight as skies clear, lows will drop into the mid 40s.

Regional Overnight Lows

A few clouds will be around to start the day, but will start to clear about after lunchtime. Mostly sunny skies in the afternoon for most of Western Washington.

FUTURECAST (FOX 13 Seattle)

High pressure will start to build on Wednesday, which will allow for temperatures to start to slowly warm back up into the weekend. Highs back to the upper 60s around the Central Puget Sound.

Regional Highs Tomorrow

The warmest days in the extended forecast look to peak on Friday and Saturday. Skies are looking dry and mild into early next week.